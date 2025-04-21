Six of marriage party killed in SUV crash in MP, newly married couple critically injured

Bhopal, April 21 (IANS) At least six people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a tragic road accident on the Bhopal-Jabalpur highway on Monday.

The incident occurred near ‘Bamhori Dhaba’ under Sultanpur police jurisdiction in Raisen district when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying nine occupants collided with a culvert between 6.30 and 7.00 a.m.

According to the police, six individuals died instantly at the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Raisen district hospital.

The victims were reportedly returning from Patna, Bihar, after attending a wedding ceremony of two of the occupants of the vehicle, who received severe injuries.

Sultanpur police station in-charge, Santosh Raghuvanshi, informed IANS that the deceased, along with the injured, hailed from Indore, although their precise details are still being confirmed.

Contacting the victims' families initially proved difficult due to the circumstances -- the six deceased were killed on the spot, while the three injured were unable to communicate due to the severity of their injuries.

Among the injured were the bride and groom, identified as Deepak Chopra and Sangeeta. Police suspect that the driver, Saurabh Sharma, may have dozed off behind the wheel after driving for an extended period.

Further investigation revealed that the group had travelled to Supaul, Bihar, for the wedding and were on their way back to Indore. Tragically, the collision claimed the lives of a two-year-old child, Tasvi (nicknamed Chinu), and her mother, Sarita.

Investigators have yet to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, as there were no sharp turns, animal crossings, or evidence of interference from another vehicle.

The SUV reportedly crashed directly into the guard wall of the culvert, leaving authorities to speculate about potential contributing factors. The deceased individuals have been moved to a morgue, and the victims' families have been informed.

Once their journey details and identification are fully confirmed, the bodies will be sent for post-mortem examinations.

Those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, according to police, include Mohanlal Kuril, Chanda Devi, Narendra, Sarita, Tasvi, and the driver, Saurabh Sharma. The three surviving injured individuals are Deepak Chopra, Sangeeta, and Ravi Kholwal.

