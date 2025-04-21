Three of a family killed in collision between two cars in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Three members of a family were killed and seven others injured in a collision between two cars in Telangana’s Medak district, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 765D near Venkat Rao Pet gate in Kowdipalle mandal in the early hours.

According to police, the cars coming from the opposite direction collided. Nine members of a family were travelling in one of the cars. Three of them died on the spot. The deceased include Ali (45), his wife Azeem Begum (40) and their one-year-old son M. D. Ghouse.

The family from Shahpur Nagar in Hyderabad was heading to the Kulcharam Dargah in the Medak district. The injured were initially admitted to the government hospital at Narsapur and were later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The family was travelling in an Alto car while a Swift Desire car coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The other car was heading from Rayalapur to Narsapur. Its driver was also critically injured in the collision.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. Overspeed is said to have led to the collision.

A teacher died in another road accident in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The accident occurred near Peddapur village in Veldanda mandal when the motorbike he was riding was hit by a truck.

Meanwhile, in another accident, a lorry laden with cotton was gutted in a fire in the Suryapet district.

The accident occurred near Chillepalle village in Nereducherla mandal when the lorry was proceeding to Chennai from Karimnagar.

Locals informed the fire services department, but by the time the fire tender rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the lorry was completely gutted.

A tragedy was averted as both the driver and cleaner jumped out of the vehicle before the flames engulfed the entire vehicle. The cause of the fire was not known. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

