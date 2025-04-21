AP SSC 10th Result 2025: Date, Time & How to Check at bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Board is all set to announce the Class 10 results for 2025, with speculation mounting around the exact date. While some reports hint at an April 22 release, sources suggest that the AP SSC Results 2025 will most likely be declared on April 23, 2025. Once released, students can access their results on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, over 6.19 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams across the state. Students and parents alike are eagerly awaiting the outcome, which will determine eligibility for higher secondary education.

AP SSC Result 2025: How to Check

Once results are announced, follow these steps to view your score:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the link titled “SSC Public Examinations March 2025 Results”

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details

Hit Submit to access your results

Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference

What the Digital Marksheet Includes:

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grade points

Pass/Fail status

The AP SSC Board follows a grading system ranging from A1 (92–100 marks) to E (below 35 marks). Note that the online marksheet is provisional—original mark sheets will be distributed by schools at a later date.

Not Satisfied With Your Marks?

Students who believe there's a discrepancy in their results have options:

Revaluation – Get your answer sheets rechecked for any evaluation errors

Recounting – Request a recount of marks

Supplementary Exams – For those who failed in one or more subjects, supply exams will be held in June/July 2025

Final Tips for Students:

Keep your hall ticket number ready before checking results

In case the website is slow or crashes due to heavy traffic, wait patiently and try again later

Stay updated via the official website and school notifications

As the official announcement draws closer, students are advised to stay calm and be prepared for the big day—whether it’s April 22 or 23, the wait is almost over.