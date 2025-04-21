Ex-DGP murder: Wife under scrutiny, no arrests yet, says K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that there were allegations that the wife of the murdered former DGP Om Prakash was involved in the crime, but no one has been arrested yet as the probe was underway.

He said the woman is currently in police custody and being questioned.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “No arrests have been made yet in the case.”

He added, “Police are investigating whether his wife committed the crime. We have to wait and see what the investigation reveals. While it is being said that the wife is involved, the investigation is still ongoing,” he reiterated.

“Om Prakash had worked with me in 2015, when I served as the Home Minister for the first time. He was the DGP then. He was a competent officer and a good person. This should not have happened. We need to understand why it happened,” he stated.

“I don’t know the reason behind the murder. We cannot comment on any specific motive until the investigation is complete,” he added.

When asked about reports that the wife had made complaints against Om Prakash and sent messages to WhatsApp groups after the incident, the Home Minister said he was unaware of such details and emphasised that all aspects are being investigated. “I would be speculating at this point. Until the investigation is complete, nothing can be confirmed,” he said.

Responding to questions about preliminary findings, he stated, “I was informed about the murder incident. Apart from that, no further details have been shared with me.”

“We don’t yet know the motive or any other details at this stage. Once the investigation is complete and we receive the report, we’ll be able to provide more clarity. As of now, there have been no arrests. The wife has been taken into custody for questioning. Beyond that, we don’t know anything further,” he reiterated.

However, sources confirmed that the Karnataka Police were questioning the wife and daughter of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash (68) in connection with his brutal murder. The two were detained and brought to the police station from the Observation Centre in a Hoysala patrolling vehicle.

Police sources confirmed that the deceased officer’s wife, Pallavi, had sent a message to the wife of an IPS officer, stating that she had "finished off a monster". The police have also gathered information that Pallavi made a video call after allegedly committing the crime.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Om Prakash was killed by his wife, Pallavi. However, police suspect that it may not have been possible for one person to commit such a brutal crime alone, and are therefore questioning the daughter as well.

Addressing the recent shootout involving the son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that the investigation is being carried out. He confirmed that authorities are collecting details about the firearm used and other related evidence.

“I have instructed officials to take the probe seriously, as we need to take stronger action to prevent such incidents,” Parameshwara stated.

Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants outside his farmhouse in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on April 19. Ricky has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, and sources said that he narrowly escaped death.

The Bidadi Police have registered an FIR against four individuals, including Muthappa Rai's second wife, Anuradha.

