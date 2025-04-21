Hyderabad Liquor Shops Closed for 3 Days

All liquor shops in Hyderabad will remain closed for three days starting today due to the upcoming MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections. Police have issued orders to shut down wine shops from 4 PM today (April 21) until 6 PM on Wednesday (April 23).

This decision comes in view of the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency MLC elections scheduled for April 23. As part of election protocols, the ban aims to ensure a peaceful and fair polling process without disruptions.

Additionally, liquor shops will remain closed again on April 25, the day when the vote counting will take place.

In the election fray are Gautam Rao representing the BJP, and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan from the AIMIM party. The contest is expected to be intense, and the administration is taking strict measures to maintain law and order during the entire election process.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and follow the dry day rules to help conduct the elections smoothly and peacefully.