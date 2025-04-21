Six Andhra Universities Left Leaderless Amid Political Interference

Soon after taking charge as the HRD Minister, Nara Lokesh strongly asserted that he would not politicize education. However, 11 months later, the politicization of the education system in Andhra Pradesh is clearly evident.

The TDP-led NDA government forced vice-chancellors of 17 universities to resign due to political differences. Close to a year in power, the government has yet to appoint VCs to these varsities. As a result, decisions on crucial files remain in suspended animation as in-charges have taken over the administrative duties.

While the government issued orders in September last year to fill these vacancies, search committees were appointed in January. Based on their report, VCs were appointed to nine universities with the approval of the Governor. Although the search committees had recommended VCs for 13 universities, only nine were selected. The government was reportedly unhappy with the names recommended for the remaining four universities. Meanwhile, P Prakash Babu, who was recently appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, resigned as he got the opportunity to be Pondicherry University VC. Additionally, the tenure of the Vice-Chancellor at Kurnool Cluster University ended, leaving six universities in the State without a VC.

The Higher Education Council has raised concerns over the delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors. They lamented the lack of clarity from the government over the matter. Moreover, the government has also been accused of flouting rules in the appointment of VCs. Academicians sought to know why search committees were being formed when the government ultimately wanted to appoint a person of its choice.

Lokesh has been accused of failing to appoint VCs for the universities even after 11 months. Tension is reportedly brewing between officials of the Higher Education Council and the Higher Education Department. The Higher Education Council officials have warned of severe consequences if the education system is corrupted.