‘Paro’ actress Trupti Bhoir appointed as member of Central Board of Film Certification

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Trupti Bhoir, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, has been appointed as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In addition to this achievement, the actress is also set to star in the upcoming film ‘Paro’. The film is a hard-hitting drama, and sheds light on the harrowing practice of bride slavery. The film, which also features Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha in a pivotal role, has been receiving international acclaim.

The makers of the film recently organised a special screening of the film in Washington, D.C., it earned widespread praise for its compelling storyline and powerful performances.

Directed with sensitivity and grit, the movie delves into the lives of women trapped in exploitative practices and explores themes of resilience and hope. The film’s global significance was underscored when it was announced at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, drawing attention to its bold subject matter and artistic excellence.

Reacting to the news of her joining the CBFC, the actress in a statement, “Being appointed to the CBFC is not merely a position—it's a profound responsibility. It's about balancing artistic freedom with cultural integrity, ensuring that cinema continues to inspire, challenge, and resonate with audiences while respecting the values that define us. I am deeply grateful to the government for entrusting me with this role, and I promise to uphold this responsibility with the utmost dedication”.

Trupti Bhoir is known for choosing roles that challenge societal norms. This time around, she delivers yet another unforgettable performance in ‘Paro’. Taha Shah Badussha, who is known for his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, complements the actress with a nuanced portrayal that adds depth to the film.

As Bhoir takes on her new responsibilities at the CBFC and prepares for the release of Paro, she continues to prove her commitment to using cinema as a medium for meaningful change.

The actress, who has worked across the mediums of Marathi movies, television serials and Marathi theatre, became a household name with her role of Najuka in the movie ‘Agadbam’. Trupti has always been comfortable with comedy as well as serious types of roles.

