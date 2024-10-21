This Week's OTT Releases: Exciting Lineup Ahead

With Diwali just around the corner, the theatrical releases have taken a backseat. However, the OTT platforms are gearing up for an exciting week ahead. Here's a rundown of the upcoming releases:

Netflix

Hasan Minhaj (English comedy special) - October 22

Family Pack (English movie) - October 23

The Comeback (English series) - October 23

Beauty in Black (English series) - October 24

Territory (English series) - October 24

The 90's Show Part 3 (English series) - October 24

Do Patti (Hindi movie) - October 25

Don't Move (English movie) - October 25

Hellbound Season 2 (Korean series) - October 25

The Last Night at Tremor Beach (Spanish series) - October 25

Satyam Sundaram (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 25 (rumored date)

Amazon Prime Video

Kadai Ulagam Por (Tamil movie) - October 25

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Japanese series) - October 25

Zwigato (Hindi movie) - October 25

Nautlius (English series) - October 25

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 (Telugu dubbed series) - October 25

Aha

Unstoppable Season 4 (Telugu talk show) - October 25

Zee5

Aindham Vedham (Telugu dubbed series) - October 25

Ay Zindagi (Hindi movie) - October 25

Geo Cinema

The Bike Riders (English movie) - October 21

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 23

The Miranda Brothers (Hindi movie) - October 25

Apple TV+

Before (English series) - October 25

Book My Show

The Extraction (Spanish movie) - October 25

Get ready for an exciting week of entertainment on various OTT platforms!

