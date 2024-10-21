This Week's OTT Releases: Exciting Lineup Ahead
This Week's OTT Releases: Exciting Lineup Ahead
With Diwali just around the corner, the theatrical releases have taken a backseat. However, the OTT platforms are gearing up for an exciting week ahead. Here's a rundown of the upcoming releases:
Netflix
Hasan Minhaj (English comedy special) - October 22
Family Pack (English movie) - October 23
The Comeback (English series) - October 23
Beauty in Black (English series) - October 24
Territory (English series) - October 24
The 90's Show Part 3 (English series) - October 24
Do Patti (Hindi movie) - October 25
Don't Move (English movie) - October 25
Hellbound Season 2 (Korean series) - October 25
The Last Night at Tremor Beach (Spanish series) - October 25
Satyam Sundaram (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 25 (rumored date)
Amazon Prime Video
Kadai Ulagam Por (Tamil movie) - October 25
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Japanese series) - October 25
Zwigato (Hindi movie) - October 25
Nautlius (English series) - October 25
The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 (Telugu dubbed series) - October 25
Aha
Unstoppable Season 4 (Telugu talk show) - October 25
Zee5
Aindham Vedham (Telugu dubbed series) - October 25
Ay Zindagi (Hindi movie) - October 25
Geo Cinema
The Bike Riders (English movie) - October 21
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Telugu dubbed movie) - October 23
The Miranda Brothers (Hindi movie) - October 25
Apple TV+
Before (English series) - October 25
Book My Show
The Extraction (Spanish movie) - October 25
Get ready for an exciting week of entertainment on various OTT platforms!
Also read: Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif Celebrates Karwa Chauth for Vicky Kaushal