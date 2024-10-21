October 31,, November 1: Diwali holidays for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu!

The Tamil Nadu state government has declared October 31, 2024, as the day for Diwali celebrations and November 1, 2024, will be an additional public holiday. This move considers the welfare of students, parents, teachers, and government officers returning after the festivities. As such, schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on these two days.

Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of the most important festivals in India, and the government wanted to present this as a relaxed and jovial celebration period for all concerned. With these holiday dates, one is able to plan his / her festivities and travel accordingly.

Schools will re-open on November 3, 2024, immediately after the Diwali break. Due to the extra holiday, November 9, 2024, will be a day of work for all government institutions. In so doing, it ensures that government offices do not experience dislocation due to the additional break.

Citing that the welfare of returning students, parents, teachers, and government officials after the Diwali celebrations has to be considered, the official notification issued by the Tamil Nadu government mainly informs that they will be able to return to their duties refreshed and rejuvenated through the additional public holiday.

The people have welcomed the dates for the Diwali holiday, and people are all set to celebrate the festival with their family members.

Also read: October 23 - 26: Cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh; school holidays likely!