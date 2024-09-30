OTT Releases: Sep 30 - Oct 6 , 27 Fresh OTT Releases

This Week's OTT Releases: 27 Exciting Titles to Binge On

As the theatrical releases slow down, OTT platforms are gearing up to mesmerize audiences with an impressive lineup of movies and web series. This week, 27 captivating titles are set to stream across various platforms, ensuring a thrilling entertainment experience.

Highlights of the Week

35 Chinna Katha Kadu (Telugu Movie) on aha: After receiving an overwhelming response in theaters, this film is expected to garner even more attention on OTT.

Control (Hindi Movie) on Netflix: This highly anticipated movie promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Boat (Tamil Movie) on Amazon Prime: This gripping film is sure to captivate audiences.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta and Seetha's Fiery Word War

OTT Releases (September 30 - October 06)

Amazon Prime:

- Boat (Tamil Movie) - October 01

- House of Spoils (English Movie) - October 03

- The Legend of Wax Machina Season 3 (English Series) - October 03

- Cloud Mountain (Chinese Movie) - October 03

- The Tribe (Hindi Reality Series) - October 04

aha:

- 35 Chinna Katha Kadu (Telugu Movie) - October 02

- Balu Gani Talkies (Telugu Movie) - October 04

Netflix:

- Making It in Marbella (Swedish Series) - October 01

- Tim Dillon (English Movie) - October 01

- Chef's Table (English Series) - October 02

- Love Is Blind Season 7 (English Series) - October 02

- Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5 (English Series) - October 02

- Heart Stopper Season 3 (English Series) - October 03

- Ninjago: Dragons Rising Season 2 Part 2 (English Series) - October 03

- Control (Hindi Movie) - October 04

- It's What's Inside (English Movie) - October 04

- The Platform 2 (English Movie) - October 04

- Ranma 1/2 (Japanese Series) - October 05

- The Seven Deadly Sins Four Nights of the Apocalypse Season 2 (Japanese Series) - October 06

Hotstar:

- The Simpsons Season 36 (English Series) - September 30

Jio Cinema:

- Aranmanai 4 (Hindi Dubbed Movie) - October 01

- Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani (Hindi Movie) - October 04

Manorama Max:

- Anandapuram Diaries (Malayalam Movie) - October 04

Sony LIV:

- Manwat Murders (Marathi Series) - October 04

ZEE5:

- The Signature (Hindi Movie) - October 04

- Colors of Love (Hindi Movie) - October 04

Apple TV+:

Different Is Wanda (German Series) - October 04

Get Ready to Binge!

With such an impressive lineup, this week promises to be an exciting ride for OTT enthusiasts. Mark your calendars and dive into the world of entertainment!



Also read: Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya's Thandel Spectacular Shivaratri Song With 1000 Artists