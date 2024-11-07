KA Movie OTT : Movie Makers Clarify OTT Release Rumors

'KA' Movie OTT Release: Don't Believe the Rumors, Watch it in Theaters!

Recent rumors surrounding the OTT release of Kiran Abbavaram's 'KA' movie have been put to rest by the production team. Despite positive word-of-mouth and successful box office collections, speculation about the film's streaming debut spread like wildfire on social media.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Countdown Begins: Sister Samantha Shares Unseen Pics

The production team took to Twitter to quash the rumors, stating, "Watch 'KA' movie only in theaters. No plans for OTT release as of now."

Fans were misled by posts claiming the movie would start streaming on November 21 on OTT platforms. However, the production team's clarification has brought relief to theater owners and fans alike.

Also read: Sai Pallavi at Amaran Success Meet: Photos

With 'KA' movie continuing its successful run in theaters, fans are advised to ignore baseless rumors and catch the film on the big screen.

#KA We are not coming to OTT any time soon..we want you all to experience our movie in theatres only. Please discard any fake news in this regards — srichakraas entertainments (@srichakraas) November 6, 2024

Also read: Pushpa 2 Record in USA Advance Bookings: To Reach $500K in US Pre-Sales