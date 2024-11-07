Sheena Chohan to make Hindi film debut opposite Subodh Bhave in ‘Sant Tukaram’

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Sheena Chohan has been roped in to play a lead and powerful role of Avali Jijabai in the Hindi film "Sant Tukaram."

Directed by Aditya Om, the film stars Sheena alongside acclaimed Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who portrays the revered saint Sant Tukaram. Speaking about his experience working with Sheena, Bhave shared, “This is the first time I’m working with Sheena, but despite that, I found her a very sincere to the core actor on set. She knows her work and understands how important it is to be focused and sincere.”

He went to add, “She really understands the director’s vision and delivers what is needed, whether it be an emotional scene, a light scene, or any type of scene. She has delivered the role with honesty and full commitment, giving her best. “Sheena is very focused as an actor, and every moment she is prepared to learn something new. This is what I liked about her the most.”

Sheena Chohan also shared that playing historic figure Avali Jijabai allowed her to explore new depths as an actress.

“Transitioning from playing modern characters, to a historic figure like Avali Jijabai allowed me to explore new depths as an actress. I opened myself up as a blank page for director Aditya Om, whose insightful directing really enhanced this journey. His guidance helped me bring authenticity to Avali Jijabai, capturing her resilience and quiet strength in a way that resonates deeply. It was fascinating how the combination of Subodh Sir's mastery of the cinematic medium and all my theatre training combined to bring this important character to life,” Chohan mentioned.

On a related note, "Sant Tukaram" offers a deep exploration of the lives and sacrifices of Avali Jijabai and Sant Tukaram, delving thoughtfully into their journeys and enduring legacies.

Sheena, who is making her Hindi film debut with "Sant Tukaram", debuted in the South Indian film industry opposite Mammootty. She later portrayed a Superstar in "Ant Story", and a contemporary Indian woman in the comedy" Ex-Mates."

