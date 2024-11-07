Rahul Gandhi is 'Messiah' of anti-nationals: BJP over Yasin Malik's wife letter to LoP

Jammu, Nov 7 (IANS) After Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of jailed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Yasin Malik, wrote to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urging him to initiate a debate in Parliament for her husband, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Thursday said that he (Rahul Gandhi) is the 'Messiah' of anti-nationals.

Mullick, a former assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on human rights and women empowerment, believes that Yasin Malik's role in the ongoing peace process in J&K is critical and that his plight must be addressed urgently. Malik, who has been at the forefront of Kashmir's separatist movement, is currently involved in challenging the NIA's appeal for capital punishment in a terror funding case.

Talking to IANS, Kavinder Gupta said, "Sometimes Rahul Gandhi works for Pannu, sometimes for foreign agencies and I want to say that he always stands with anti-national elements. Recently, there was an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, but Rahul Gandhi doesn’t speak on that. I don't know why every anti-national element contacts him only. Congress will have to speak about this," he added.

He further reacted over the ruckus which erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly on Thursday as BJP members protested against a resolution seeking the restoration of special status for the former state.

"The J&K Assembly has been turned into a battleground of hooliganism, with the Speaker playing a key role in this. He is working as an agent of the National Conference. This is all a conspiracy by the National Conference. What happened there today, and the use of marshals that led to injuries to some leaders, is condemnable. They all were knowing it earlier that this kind of situation would happen. But, I want to remind them now that earlier also Sheikh Abdullah and Nehru made mistake and Abdullah had to spend 18 years in jail," he concluded.

