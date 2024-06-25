Bigg Boss OTT 3: Voting Results Of First Week

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kicked off, and the popular reality show is already making headlines for the contestant drama inside the house. Several contestants have already been nominated for eviction this week.

Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey are up for elimination in the first week.

Based on social media voting trends, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul Khan, Chandrika Dixit, and Vada Pav Girl seem to be safe. Munisha Khatwani and Deepak Chaurasia appear to be in the danger zone. Shivani Kumari might face eviction based on these trends, but there is no official confirmation yet. The makers could even announce no elimination for this week.

Let's wait and see who gets eliminated!