Mid-Week Eviction in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Since Bigg Boss OTT season 3 aired, the contestants have been trying their best to entertain viewers. Netizens have been witnessing some clashes during the reality show's episodes.

Here are the nominated contestants for the first week's eviction of Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey. The voting lines close today (June 25th, 2024) at 2 PM.

Mid-Week Eviction Twist? Social media is abuzz with rumors that the show organizers are planning a mid-week eviction.

Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari are at the bottom with the least votes. Who do you think will be evicted in the mid-week elimination?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep checking out Sakshi Post for Bigg Boss OTT 3 updates!

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Voting Results Of First Week

