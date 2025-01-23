Only Tripura tableau from NE to be displayed at R-Day parade

New Delhi/Agartala, Jan 23 (IANS) From the eight northeastern states, only the Tripura tableau will be displayed this year during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

A senior Tripura government official said that a total of 26 tableaus will be on display while the theme of Tripura tableau this time would be cultural diversity of India.

“In accordance with the theme, traditional ‘Kharchi Puja’ and its rituals attached to the worship of 14 deities and their significance would be showcased in the Tripura tableau,” the official said.

In June-July, the century-old 14 Hindu deities simultaneously worshipped in ‘Kharchi Puja' in the erstwhile princely state’s previous capital Puran Habeli, now Khayerpur, 8 km north of Agartala.

Thousands of people from various parts of the country and neighbouring Bangladesh participated in the colourful ‘Kharchi Puja’ which is held every year with traditional fervour and rituals.

The annual ‘Kharchi Puja’ and festival is meant to cleanse the sins of mortal souls.

Originally a Hindu tribals’ festivity, the Puja is now observed by all communities and religions. With colourful marquees, illumination, religious rites and chanting of ‘mantras’ amid drum beats, the festival features 14 deities -- Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, Laxmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Abadhi (God of water), Chandra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri (Himalaya).

As per tradition, the week-long festival began (in June-July) with a colourful procession accompanied by the Tripura police music band. All deities and priests were escorted by Tripura Police personnel, who also presented a guard of honour to the Chief Royal Priest -- Raj Chantaia.

According to the official, three main aspects have been focused in the proposed tableau. Firstly it is a blend of tradition and modernity, symbolising progress, bamboo designs and frames, application of technology, and models in traditional attire would be displayed on the tableau.

Secondly, 14 deities would be presented through bamboo and cane craftsmanship. and thirdly, the tableau would house worship of Ha-Buma (earth mother) and cultural presentation.

Additionally, there would be an aesthetic presentation of bamboo and flower-made designs with a blend of modern artistic spirit. The priest would also be seen performing rituals in traditional attire.

At the same time, the ancient spirituality of Tripura would find expression in the tableau.

The official said that the total of 26 tableaus on the Republic Day parade would be the platform for cultural presentation by the central government and state governments.

Tableaus would come from various departments and ministries comprising the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Earth Science, Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Culture, Financial Services department and CPWD. Among the states, tableaus of Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, West Bengal and Chandigarh would be displayed on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.