ChatGPT Down: Users Hit with Bad Gateway Error

ChatGPT users are currently experiencing significant issues accessing the platform through its website. Many are unable to log in, with the website displaying a "Bad Gateway" error message. However, the mobile app continues to function normally, allowing users to interact with the AI chatbot and generate content without any disruptions.

Down Detector, a platform that tracks server outages, has reported a spike in complaints related to ChatGPT, indicating widespread problems. OpenAI acknowledged the issue on its Status page, confirming "degraded performance" for ChatGPT on the web. The company has stated that the problem has been identified and is actively working on a fix.