Russia ready for equal dialogue with US: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 23 (IANS) Russia is open to equal dialogue with the United States and is waiting for a signal from Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he does not want to hurt Russia, and called for an immediate end to the Ukraine crisis.

Trump said he would impose new sanctions and taxes on all Russian goods if he couldn't reach a deal with Russia.

"If we don't make a 'deal', and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the US, and various other participating countries," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The US President said he was "not looking to hurt Russia" and had "always had a very good relationship with President Putin," a leader for whom he has expressed admiration in the past.

"All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOUR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE."

Asked about Trump's comments, Peskov said "We are closely monitoring all the rhetoric, all the statements."

"We remain ready for dialogue, as President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said," he said, adding that Moscow is anticipating potential dialogue to be equal and mutually respectful, Xinhua news agency reported.

Peskov also said Russia was still waiting for signals from the US side.

