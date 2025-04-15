Netanyahu voices opposition to Palestinian statehood amid French recognition push

Jerusalem, April 15 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, reaffirming his long-held position amid mounting international support for a two-state solution.

In a phone call, Netanyahu expressed to Macron his "strong opposition" to Palestinian statehood, calling it "a major reward for terrorism," according to a statement from his office.

He warned that a Palestinian state founded "just minutes" from Israeli cities would become "a stronghold of Iranian terrorism," and added that "an overwhelming majority of the Israeli public strongly opposes it."

Macron said on his X account after the phone call that he had reiterated France's support for Israel's security. "The release of all hostages has always been an absolute priority, as has the demilitarization of Hamas."

Macron also said that a ceasefire is the only way to ensure the release of the hostages still held by Hamas, Xinhua news agency reported. He underscored the urgent need to open all humanitarian aid crossings to support Gaza's civilian population.

The conversation followed Macron's statement last week that France could recognise a Palestinian state "in June." In an interview on France 5 TV, Macron said: "We must move toward recognition (of a Palestinian state), and so, in the coming months, we will."

France is expected to co-chair a meeting with Saudi Arabia at the United Nations in New York in June that will focus on advancing a two-state solution, amid Israel's 18-month military offensive in Gaza.

The West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem -- territories where Palestinians seek to establish an independent state -- have been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Middle East war. Israel kept its control over them despite international criticism.

