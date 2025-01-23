Ganga conservation efforts displayed at Mahakumbh

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) An interactive biodiversity tunnel at the Namami Gange Pavilion, set up by the Namami Gange Mission in Prayagraj, is attracting a significant number of visitors everyday at the Mahakumbh 2025, a statement said on Thursday.

"This pavilion has become an innovative medium for spreading awareness about the cleanliness and conservation efforts undertaken by the government for the Ganga,” said an official.

Equipped with modern projection technology, this tunnel showcases the chirping of birds living on the banks of the Ganga and highlights the importance of the life-giving Ganga, it said.

The digital exhibition highlights the cleanliness and conservation of the Ganga in an engaging and educational manner.

Another highlight is the Prayag Platform, which displays real-time data on the Ganga-Yamuna rivers and their tributaries.

“This platform provides information on water levels, cleanliness, and pollution-related statistics,” it said.

The pavilion also showcases riverfront development and the functioning of sewage treatment plants along the banks of the Ganga.

This exhibition helps visitors understand how the government and organizations are making technical and structural efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the Ganga.

The pavilion features replicas of creatures found in the Ganga, such as the Ganga dolphin, turtles, crocodiles, and fish.

This initiative is proving to be educational, especially for children and youth, allowing them to understand the Ganga's biodiversity and the importance of its conservation.

The exhibition also features a special Reading Corner set up by the National Book Trust (NBT), where a collection of books related to the Ganga, Maha Kumbh, social policies, and national pride is available.

This corner is a special attraction for those interested in learning about the cultural and historical significance of the Ganga.

Institutions like the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Ganga Task Force, and IIT Delhi are sharing information on the conservation of endangered species of the Ganga, public awareness, and waste management, the statement said.

This information is helping emphasise the Ganga's significance and raise awareness among the public.

The pavilion also features a statue of Lord Ganesh, symbolising the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga.

This statue strengthens cultural and emotional connections, it said.

