Storm, heavy rain in Guwahati causes widespread power outages

Guwahati, April 21 (IANS) Due to a spell of heavy rain and unexpected storm, many areas in Guwahati city were facing severe power outages and load shedding, an electricity department official said on Monday.

Rain lashed the city on Sunday evening, bringing it to a standstill with widespread power cuts, waterlogging, and traffic snarls in several areas. The downpour continued for over an hour, accompanied by strong winds and thunder.

Several localities, including Chandmari, Beltola, Zoo Road, and Maligaon, reported electricity outages as stormy winds brought down electric lines and trees.

Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and RG Baruah Road, with knee-deep water in some stretches, disrupting the movement of vehicles and forcing pedestrians to wade through murky streets. “I was stuck in traffic for over two hours near ABC point due to waterlogging and a fallen tree,” said Ananya Sharma, a commuter.

Officials from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) said teams had been dispatched to restore electricity in the affected areas and urged residents to stay indoors and away from fallen wires.

The sudden storm is being attributed to a local weather disturbance common during the pre-monsoon period in Assam. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast more such isolated showers over the next few days.

Meanwhile, heavy showers also swept across several districts of Assam, marking the beginning of pre-monsoon rain in the state.

The storm, which struck late in the evening and continued through the night, brought with it high-velocity winds, sheets of rain, and hailstones the size of marbles.

Villages in districts such as Darrang, Nalbari, and Kamrup bore the brunt of the storm, with images emerging of tin roofs torn apart, trees uprooted, and fields submerged under water.

Farmers have reported extensive damage to Boro paddy crops and vegetables that were nearing harvest.

In urban areas, streets turned into streams, traffic came to a standstill, and power outages were reported in multiple locations due to fallen electric poles and trees. Meteorologists said the hailstorm was triggered by a sudden shift in upper air circulation combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal. “Such events are not uncommon in April, but the intensity this time was unusual,” said a spokesperson from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati.

