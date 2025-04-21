Five killed as speeding car crashes into tree in Kushinagar, CM Yogi expresses grief

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) A horrific road accident on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district claimed the lives of five people and left two others seriously injured when a high-speed car lost control and rammed into a tree near Bhujauli village under the Nebua Naurangiya police station area.

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Maruti Brezza when the tragedy struck.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, with its parts scattered across the crash site. According to eyewitnesses, the car was speeding when the driver lost control, leading to the devastating collision.

Five of the passengers died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of residents.

Police officials reached the site soon after the accident. Locals also reached the spot and tried to lend a hand. During the initial investigation, Aadhaar cards recovered from the deceased helped identify one of the victims as a resident of Maharashtra, indicating that the passengers may have come from different states to attend the wedding.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic incident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, CM Yogi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He directed district administration officials to reach the site immediately and ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out without delay.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. The district administration has been asked to remain in constant touch with the victims’ families and provide all possible assistance.

As of now, the injured remain under medical supervision, and further identification of the victims is underway.

The tragic incident has reignited concerns over road safety in the region, where high-speed driving on narrow rural roads continues to claim lives.

