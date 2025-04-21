Nigerian among two drug peddlers arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, in the Sarojini Nagar area, said officials on Monday, adding that 59.88 grams of narcotic substance (cocaine) was recovered from their possession.

The Nigerian drug peddler has been identified as 29-year-old Chimezie Fabian Chidolue alias Fabian, who was living in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj Enclave. His Indian partner was named Ankit Kumar, 25, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar.

The Delhi Police have been carrying out a special drive against drug peddlers and suppliers in the South-West district

A media release of the Delhi Police said, "A team comprising Sub Inspector Anoop Kumar, SI Pramod, ASI Lalit Parshad, Head Constable Amajeet, HC Sukhpal, Ct. Bhoop Singh, Ct. Ajeet and Ct. Munesh was constituted under the leadership of SHO/Sarojini Nagar and overall supervision of Ranbir Singh, ACP Safdarjung Enclave/South-West District, to identify and arrest the criminals with a special focus on nabbing the supply chain of narcotic drugs and contraband substances. The team also patrols and performs picket checking in the area during odd hours to keep a random check on such illegal activities."

On April 14, the team was performing routine night picket duty near the Leela Hotel roundabout when they noticed a white Swift Dzire car approaching the picket.

Upon being signalled to stop, the driver appeared suspicious and attempted to flee from the picket, but he was tactfully apprehended by the alert staff.

On checking the vehicle, 25 polythene knots resembling garlic pods were found concealed in the front door panel. Field testing confirmed the contents to be cocaine, weighing 34 grams, said the officials.

The driver was identified as Ankit Kumar. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 143/25, u/s 21(b) NDPS Act, was registered at PS Sarojini Nagar. The contraband substance was seized, and the vehicle used in the crime was also taken into police custody through a seizure memo.

During sustained interrogation, accused Ankit Kumar disclosed that he received the cocaine from a Nigerian national named Fabian on the instructions of a supplier named Rehman alias Raymond, suspected to be the kingpin.

On April 15, the Nigerian individual was intercepted at the Mahipalpur Flyover, and 19 polythene knots of cocaine, weighing 25.88 grams, were recovered from his possession. The accused was arrested, and the contraband substance was seized and sealed.

The police said the accused, Ankit Kumar, used to deliver contraband on instructions received via WhatsApp. He was working as a driver/courier and was introduced into the supply network by Nigerian national Fabian, who acted on the directions of Rehman. The cocaine was supplied in knot-form packaging, which is a common concealment tactic among African syndicates operating in metro cities. Fabian admitted to being involved in repeated deliveries of contraband to local suppliers and receiving instructions from Rehman using foreign-registered WhatsApp numbers.

The police said that the case was a significant bust of a foreign-linked narcotics supply chain and disrupted mid-level operations in the capital. Further investigation regarding the source and supply chain of drug suppliers is in progress, said the media release issued by Surendra Choudhary, DCP, South West district.

