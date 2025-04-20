YS Jagan Wishes Chandrababu Naidu on His Birthday

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his birthday wishes to CM and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu today, April 20. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jagan conveyed his greetings to CBN with a brief yet courteous message.

"Happy Birthday to @ncbn Garu! Wishing you a peaceful and healthy long life!" Jagan posted, addressing Naidu with the respectful Telugu suffix "Garu."

The message, though simple, is being widely noticed in political circles given the decades-long rivalry between the two leaders. Jagan and Naidu have been at political loggerheads for years, with their parties — the YSR Congress and TDP — fiercely competing in the Andhra Pradesh political landscape.

The greeting from Jagan comes at a time when the state is witnessing a fierce battle politically and there is a war of words between the leaders of both parties. YSRCP is accusing the coalition government of resorting to political vendetta and filing false cases against YSRCP leaders. While political rivalry continues on the ground, the public gesture by the Chief Minister has drawn attention for its civility.

The post has since gained traction among netizens, many of whom welcomed the spirit of political decency in YS Jagan's message.