Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene reveals the main reasons relationships fall apart more often these days

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, has opened up about the challenges relationships face in today's world.

In a recent social media post, he revealed the key factors contributing to the growing frequency of relationship breakdowns, offering insightful perspectives on the complexities of modern relationships. Dr. Nene shared that one of the biggest reasons relationships fail today is the lack of investment.

In the caption of the post, he explained, “In my experience, one of the biggest reasons relationships fail is because we stop investing in them. It’s easy to get caught up in life and forget that relationships need time, effort, and real presence. They don’t grow on autopilot—you’ve got to show up, listen, and understand what the other person truly needs. I’ve learned that the strongest connections are built through small, consistent actions. So give your time, put in the effort, and keep choosing each other—every single day.”

In the video, Nene could be heard saying, “We don’t invest in relationships. I have found that whether it is with the children, with your pets, with your family members, or with your spouse. The main thing is you have to take the time to develop a relationship to understand what each person’s needs are. And you have to give in order to get. So, the idea is to invest in time as well as in effort to make a relationship work.”

Notably, Dr. Sriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon, regularly shares insightful and informative videos on various health and wellness topics, offering his expertise to his followers. He also gives them a glimpse into his personal life, sharing moments from his daily routine and family life on Instagram, allowing fans to connect with him on a more personal level.

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Southern California, at the home of her elder brother. The couple are proud parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan.

For the unversed, Madhuri and Nene’s love story began with an attempt at matchmaking by Madhuri's brother, Ajit Dixit. Although initially reluctant, Madhuri was intrigued when she met Shriram at a party and was pleasantly surprised by his unfamiliarity with her fame.

After living in the US for several years, the couple eventually made their way back to India.

