Girl Student Ready to Work 7 Days a Week Free in UK, LinkedIn Post Goes Viral

In a rather desperate bid to try to secure a visa sponsorship in the UK, an Indian student offered to work for free. The young woman offered her labour on the networking site LinkedIn. Shweta is a graduate of the University of Leicester and holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from there.

She also began applying to jobs in 2022 and has submitted resumes to over 300 jobs without getting a response yet. Her graduate visa expires at the end of the month.

"I am ready to work for any company that sponsors my visa," Shweta said in her post. "I will work 12 hours a day, seven days a week without a salary for one month to prove myself."

Shweta's post has gone viral, with many netizens responding with mixed reactions. While some praised her for their determination, others advised her not to undersell herself.

Students must secure a job with a licensed sponsor to stay in the UK. The interesting thing about Shweta's move is that it reflects the vagaries of international students in securing visa sponsorships.

As Shweta's post continues churning up online buzz, one waits to see if her unorthodox tactic will pay off.

Also read: Watch : Posani Krishna Murali’s Ding Dong 2 Promo