Watch : Posani Krishna Murali’s Ding Dong 2 Promo

The wait is finally over! Sakshi TV's much-awaited show, Ding Dong 2.0, will be hitting the screens this Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 8:30 PM. The earlier version of the show, Ding Dong created such a huge buzz across the Telugu states that fans are waiting all along for the new season.

This time, the multitalented Posani Krishna Murali will be presenting this show. Actor, writer, and more importantly, a very witty politician with great comedic timing, Posani will replace the late Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, the original presenter of this show.

What's in Store

The promo of Ding Dong 2.0 has already created a high wave of excitement among fans and seems to promise to be a laugh-filled ride. The show is going to be expected to live up to its reputation by delivering some biting satire and comedy. With Posani Krishna Murali at the helm, expect a unique blend of humour and entertainment.

Promo Release

A glimpse of what all the excitement the show has in store is now launched in the promo of Ding Dong 2.0, and the response is tremendous, to say the least. Fans are just waiting with bated breath for the show to premiere.

Catch the Sakshi TV premiere of Ding Dong 2.0 this Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 8:30 PM. All set to LOL with Posani Krishna Murali!!!

