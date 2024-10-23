West Bengal Schools Holidays due to Cyclone Dana - Check Holidays List

A particularly strong cyclone is likely to strike West Bengal. In an effort to keep the students safe during stormy weather conditions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a three-day closure of schools, colleges, and ICDS centres in nine south Bengal districts, including Kolkata. The schools, colleges, and ICDS centres will be closed from October 23 through 26, 2024.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects heavy rain and extremely severe winds at 100 to 120 km/h and gusting to up to 120 km/h. Cyclone Dana will make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on October 25, 2024.

The authorities have closed tourism activities in coastal towns and advised the fishermen to return from the Bay of Bengal. Plans have been launched to shift vulnerable people, and emergency shelters have been put in place. Response teams work 24/7 to ensure the public's safety.

The government shut down schools and educational institutions from October 24 to October 26 as a precautionary measure to guard against any untoward incidents. The people have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary going out during the cyclone, said the government.

