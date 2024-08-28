Watch Viral Video featuring Yama Dharma Raju : Dangerous Road Conditions

A recent video showcasing the terrible state of Bengaluru's roads has gone viral, vividly capturing the struggles people face due to these potholes. This protest video aims to draw the attention of authorities to the hardships endured by commuters.

Bengaluru, often touted as the 'Silicon Valley of India,' has long struggled with poor road conditions, especially during the monsoon season. Potholes turn commuting into a nightmare, causing significant inconvenience to the general public and sparking frustration among many. Even a moderate rainfall can wreak havoc on the city's roads, as highlighted by countless reports over the years.

There have been instances where celebrities and business leaders have criticized the state of the roads, describing them as "paths to the underworld" rather than safe thoroughfares. A recent BBMP survey revealed that there are 5,670 potholes across Bengaluru’s roads, painting a clear picture of the city's dire situation.

Yamaraja conducts long jump competition for the dead in Udupi, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/MLBxCuZoZn — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) August 27, 2024

User Karthik Reddy posted the video on X, whimsically suggesting that Yamaraj (the Hindu god of death) is organizing long jump competitions for those who have died in Udupi, Karnataka. The video, featuring Yamadharmaraju and Chitragupta measuring potholes, serves as a stark reflection of the condition of the roads. Netizens have expressed their outrage, criticizing political leaders for ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens, who suffer injuries or even death due to these hazardous potholes and poorly maintained roads.