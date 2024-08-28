Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Fans in Hyderabad upset over PVR-INOX decision, mad rush in US fans

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram release: Countdown has begun for Natural star Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’. The film is slated for its global release on August 29, Thursday. Ahead of premiere shows, the Tollywood film, which is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages, has done a business of Rs. 2.50 crore by selling nearly 1700 tickets.

The film has generated a lot of positive publicity among the Telugu diaspora. The viewers in the US are crazy about the premiere shows and the first day screenings.

Back home, Telugu fans are not happy as PVR-INOX multiplex has pulled down the shows from its theatres in Hyderabad. Consequently, advance bookings are also not started in these theatres. The sudden change just a day before the film's release has disappointed Nani’s fans. Meanwhile, the film’s co-producer Kalyan Dasari has stated that he is aware of the latest development and is working to fix it.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is written and directed by Vivek Athrey. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P.

