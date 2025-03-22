Bengaluru Bandh: No Holiday for Schools & Colleges, Confirms DC!

BENGALURU: Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G clarified on Friday that schools and colleges in Bengaluru will remain open on Saturday, despite the bandh called by pro-Kannada groups. The statewide shutdown, scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM, has been organized in protest against an alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi.

Key Issues Behind the Bandh

Along with the language controversy, protestors are demanding:

The withdrawal of the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike.

The scrapping of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill, passed during the ongoing state Budget session.

The Karnataka government has not endorsed the bandh, reinforcing that educational institutions will function as usual.

Schools and Exams to Proceed as Scheduled

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) has refrained from actively participating in the bandh but has extended moral support to the protestors. Citing concerns over disruptions to ongoing exams, KAMS stated that students and staff should not be affected.

The SSLC exams began on Friday, and CBSE and ISC board examinations are also underway. On Saturday, Class 12 CBSE students will sit for their Political Science exam, while ISC students will take their Home Science-Paper 1 (theory) exam.

Robert Khin, Principal of Bethany School, confirmed that the ISC Home Science exam would proceed as planned. “The council has not declared a holiday, and it is not a state-supported bandh. Parents have agreed to arrange private transport for their children,” he said. Additionally, some CBSE school staff will continue working for evaluation purposes.

Impact on Public Transport and Services

KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees have expressed solidarity with the bandh but will continue their services. However, disruptions are expected in cab and auto-rickshaw services as drivers of Ola, Uber, and several auto unions have pledged their support, potentially limiting availability.

Hotels and the film industry have also extended moral support but confirmed that their operations will remain unaffected.

Protest Demands and Concerns

The organizers of the bandh have outlined several key demands:

A ban on pro-Marathi groups, including the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), accusing them of inciting violence and disturbing harmony in Karnataka.

Protective measures for Kannada-speaking citizens, particularly in border areas like Belagavi.

Opposition to the proposed administrative division of Bengaluru, fearing it may dilute Kannada’s cultural identity.

A ban on two-wheeler taxi services, as cab and auto drivers claim it negatively impacts their livelihoods.

While the bandh has received support from various organizations, the state government remains firm in its decision to continue routine activities, ensuring minimal disruption to education and essential services.