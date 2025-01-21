Usha Vance Wins Hearts as She Stands by VP JD Vance During Oath

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, captured the attention of social media on Monday with her heartfelt expression as she proudly stood by her husband during his swearing-in ceremony. This historic moment marked her as the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States.

With a radiant smile and their daughter in her arms, Usha watched as JD Vance placed his hand on the Bible and took the solemn oath of office. Her unwavering gaze and emotional presence resonated deeply with many, sparking widespread admiration online.

Social media users were quick to share their sentiments about the touching scene. One user on X wrote, “Tell me you didn’t tear up seeing him take the oath of office with his wife, little kids, and his mom by his side!” highlighting the emotional weight of the moment. Another expressed their admiration, saying, “Second Lady Usha Vance watching her husband take the oath of office is a truly inspiring sight.”

Usha Vance’s quiet yet powerful presence left a lasting impression, with one user commenting, “The pride in #UshaVance is undeniable! JD Vance is truly blessed. Every man’s life becomes richer with a devoted wife like her.”

The moment underscored the strength and support within the Vance family and showcased Usha’s grace and poise as she embraced her new role as Second Lady. Her heartfelt demeanor during the ceremony inspired countless people across the nation and beyond, setting a remarkable example of love and unity.

