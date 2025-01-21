Trump Ends Birthright Citizenship for Children of Undocumented Immigrants

Washington, D.C - President Donald Trump issued an executive order to terminate birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents without legal immigration status on Monday.

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. However, the official emphasized that under the new directive, the federal government will no longer recognize birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. "We will enhance the vetting and screening processes for individuals entering the country illegally," the official added.

Birthright citizenship, a practice in place for decades, applies to children born to undocumented immigrants, as well as to those born to individuals visiting the U.S. on tourist or student visas. This policy, however, is not universal across all countries. Trump and his supporters argue that the current system is susceptible to abuse, particularly through "birth tourism," where individuals enter the U.S. specifically to give birth, securing citizenship for their children.

Critics of the proposed changes argue that the right to birthright citizenship is deeply entrenched in the 14th Amendment, and overturning it would be both challenging and detrimental.

Trump’s Stance on Birthright Citizenship

In a recent interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump reaffirmed his commitment to ending birthright citizenship. "We’re going to end that because it’s ridiculous," he stated.

Opponents of birthright citizenship, including Trump, assert that it acts as an incentive for illegal immigration and birth tourism, undermining the integrity of U.S. immigration laws.

Global Practices on Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. is one of 33 countries and two territories, mostly in the Western Hemisphere, that offer unrestricted birthright citizenship. This includes nations like Mexico and Canada, according to data from the World Population Review.

In contrast, approximately 40 countries offer restricted versions of birthright citizenship, which may apply only to children of legal residents or those born to parents who are citizens. Countries such as the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India, which historically had universal birthright citizenship, have significantly restricted or abolished the policy in recent years.

As Trump’s proposed policy change sparks debate, the future of birthright citizenship in the U.S. remains a contentious issue.