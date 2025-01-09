Sankranti Holidays 2025 for Telangana, Tamil Nadu, AP, Karnataka and Kerala!

The vibrant harvest festival of Pongal is just around the corner, and southern Indian states are gearing up to celebrate this significant cultural event. To enable students and families to fully participate in the festivities, school holidays have been announced in key states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu: 9-Day Holiday

In Tamil Nadu, a nine-day holiday has been declared from 11 to 18 January 2025. Pongal and the following days have been declared as a holiday. It will give families time to travel to their hometowns and allow them to take part in the entire festival celebrations. As an offset, 25 January has been declared as a working day for all the government offices and educational institutions.

Telangana: 7-Day Holiday

Telangana has also declared holidays for the students for 7 days. The schools will remain shut from 11th January to 17th January 2025. So, this holiday period would be seven days including the weekend. This time is enough to allow the children and their parents to enjoy all the festivities of Bhogi and Sankranti.

Karnataka: 3-Day Holiday

In Karnataka, the school and college holidays have been declared from January 14 to 16, 2025. It will allow the students and their families to celebrate the Sankranti festival as an important part of Pongal.

Andhra Pradesh: 10-Day Holiday

Andhra Pradesh has also declared a long ten-day holiday for schools and colleges from January 10 to 19, 2025. The same will make way for celebrating the Sankranti festival, which forms an integral part of the Pongal celebration.

Kerala: Local Holidays

While a statewide holiday for Pongal is not expected in Kerala, several districts bordering Tamil Nadu, such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, are likely to declare local holidays. This decision recognizes the significant cultural influence of Pongal in these regions, where a sizable Tamil-speaking population resides.

With school holidays declared in all the southern Indian states, all are ready to celebrate the bright harvest festival of Pongal with great fervour and enthusiasm. The announcement will enable students and families to participate fully in the festivities and cherish the cultural significance of this important event.

