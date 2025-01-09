UP Schools Holidays Till Jan 11: Timings changed for Class 9 to 12!

The severe cold wave gripping Uttar Pradesh led to holidays for schools in several districts, leaving students and parents wondering about the latest updates, holiday dates, and exam schedules. In Lucknow, all schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 11, while students of classes 9 to 12 will attend classes, with a restricted schedule.

The classes for students of classes 9 to 12 will be conducted online or offline between 10:00 am to 03:00 pm, ensuring that their academic schedule is not disrupted. However, the closure of schools for younger students has been extended till January 11, owing to the extreme cold weather conditions prevailing in the state.

Other districts have extended the closure of schools until January 14. In Farrukhabad and Lakhimpur Kheri, the DM has ordered to shut down all the schools till January 14. This means that schools in these districts will open from January 15, and students will have to recover for the lost time.

The decision to close schools has been taken given the extremely cold weather conditions prevailing in the state. The authorities have taken this step to ensure the safety and well-being of students, who are more vulnerable to the harsh winter conditions.

Parents and students can check the latest updates on school closures, holiday dates, and exam schedules on the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh government and the respective school districts. They can also stay tuned to local news channels and social media platforms for the latest information.

