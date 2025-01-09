January 10: Andhra Pradesh schools Pongal Holidays begins tomorrow!

The Sankranti holidays for 2025 have been declared in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the holidays will begin on January 10 and end on January 19, with schools reopening on January 20. In Telangana, the holidays will be from January 11 to January 18, with schools reopening on January 19. Furthermore, hostels in Hyderabad will be closed from January 12 to January 17.

The Sankranti festival is one of the most important festivals in Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is an occasion that indicates the arrival of crops in farmers' homes. People from all walks of life celebrate it with great enthusiasm. The festival time is meant for family reunions, traditional festivities, and cultural celebrations.

In the past, when Andhra Pradesh was a unified state, schools used to get more than 10 days of holiday for Sankranti and Dasara festivals. However, after the bifurcation of the state, the holiday duration was reduced. The reduction in holiday duration has been a topic of debate among students, parents, and teachers.

Although the festival of Sankranti lasts for a different number of days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is still a major festival in both states. People from all walks of life come together to celebrate the festival with traditional festivities, cultural celebrations, and family reunions.

Unique customs and traditions have marked Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While it is the Haridasu procession for devotees who sing and dance to celebrate the lord in Andhra Pradesh, Sankranti Sambaralu marked it with a gathering for people who come to sing and dance with the gifting exchange.

