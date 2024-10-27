October 31 - November 3: 4-Day holidays for Diwali in Tamil Nadu!

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a four-day weekend for Deepavali celebrations. This is a relief for students, parents, teachers, and government employees who travel to their hometowns for the festival. This decision was made on October 19, 2024, so that families could spend more time during the festival without the pressure of work commitments.

The celebrations for Diwali occur for five days in a year in India. In short, it is spiritual, the time for reverberating and worshipping of Lord God, while time is also spent to spend good times with people dear. It has included other activities: Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdasi, Deepavali, Kartika Shudda Padyami, and Yama Dvitiya which mark great importance in the culture of Hindus.

The four-day weekend will start on October 31, 2024, when Diwali will be celebrated throughout Tamil Nadu. To compensate for the extra holiday, November 9, 2024, which is the second Saturday, will be a working day for government offices. In this manner, the functioning of the government will not be disrupted, and employees will be able to spend time with their family members.

Many have welcomed the decision, especially those who travel long distances to celebrate Diwali with their family. People will be able to enjoy the festival without worrying about returning to work immediately because of the extra day off. It is expected that the move will bring joy and relief to many individuals, fostering a sense of community and togetherness in the festive season.

The decision of the Tamil Nadu government reflects its commitment to promoting work-life balance and supporting the well-being of its citizens. With the festive season approaching, this announcement has brought smiles to many faces, allowing them to cherish the spirit of Deepavali with their loved ones.

