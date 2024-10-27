Kapil Sharma quips Ajay Devgn has a chair reserved at Juhu police station

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Star stand up comic Kapil Sharma has joked that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has played a police officer so many times that now at the Juhu Police station one chair is kept empty just for him.

In the latest episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show”, actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon came to promote their movie “Do Patti.” This is the first time Kajol will be seen donning the uniform and playing a cop in her career, which spans over three decades.

Kapil was heard saying Kajol, who made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with “Bekhudi”, is playing a police officer for the first time and that Ajay has played the role many times.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who made her debut as a producer with “Do Patti”, added: “Even I was shocked. I was wondering how it is possible that you have never played a cop before. Especially with Singham right at home”

Kapil then chimed in: “Kajol played for the first time and Ajay sir has played countless times that at the Juhu Police station one chair is kept empty for him. He can sit on it any time. Did you not ask Ajay sir about any dialogue like ‘Ata majhi satakali.’

Breaking her silence to the question, Kajol said: “I did not consult him at all because I only trained him for Singham. How could you forget? I taught him all the Marathi.”

Talking about “Do Patti”, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti" marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix on October 25.

Recently, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor gave her “best wishes” to the team of “Do Patti”. She also gave a special shout out to Kriti for her “first production venture” and Shaheer for his major break in films.

Ekta took to Instagram, where she had shared a video featuring Kriti, Shaheer and writer Kanika Dhillon. The video had “Raanjhan” from the film being played in the background.

“Bestest wishes to this talented team of Do Patti !!! @kanika.d a force to reckon with …. @kritisanon’s first production venture and @shaheernsheikh big screen debut …. Too many reasons to celebrate this film !!!! Go team Do Patti,” Ekta wrote as the caption.

