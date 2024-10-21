October 21: Holidays for Anganwadis, Schools in Bengaluru, Orange Alert for Rains Issued

Bengaluru Rains: Schools Shut, Colleges Open Amid Orange Alert

Bengaluru, October 21, 2024: The city woke up to incessant rains, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for all Anganwadis and private/aided primary and high schools in Bengaluru Urban District.

Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers accompanied by lightning in the next three hours. The alert will remain in effect for the next couple of days.

Temperature Forecast

According to the IMD, temperatures are expected to hover between 20°C and 26°C for the next two days.

Safety Precautions

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadish has instructed college managements to ensure building safety and prevent students from entering flood-prone areas.

Colleges Remain Open

While schools are closed, all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, engineering, and ITI colleges will continue to function.

Making Up for Lost Time

To compensate for lost learning, schools can operate extra hours on Saturdays or Sundays.

Cyclonic Circulation Causes Rain

The IMD attributes the rain to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

BBMP's Response

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) disaster management team has cleared waterlogged roads, including MG Road and other areas in the east zone.

Precautions for Citizens

The BBMP has issued a list of precautions for citizens venturing out, including avoiding low-lying areas and ensuring vehicle safety.

Stay tuned for further updates on Bengaluru's weather situation.