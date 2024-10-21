October 21, October 22: Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

October 21, 2024: Tamil Nadu is expected to experience heavy rainfall throughout the week. Chennai, along with 13 interior and delta districts, is likely to receive significant rain towards the weekend. However, no school holiday has been declared so far.

In the meantime, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu are forecast to see light to heavy rain between October 24 and 25. For today, districts like Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Trichy, and Madurai are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

