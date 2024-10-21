October 21, October 22: Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Oct 21, 2024, 10:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

October 21, 2024: Tamil Nadu is expected to experience heavy rainfall throughout the week. Chennai, along with 13 interior and delta districts, is likely to receive significant rain towards the weekend. However, no school holiday has been declared so far.

Also read: Is October 22 a Holiday for Schools or Not?

In the meantime, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu are forecast to see light to heavy rain between October 24 and 25. For today, districts like Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Trichy, and Madurai are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Also Read: October 21: Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Bengaluru Today

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
chennai
Tamil Nadu
holiday
holidays
Heavy rains
Bengaluru
schools
colleges
Advertisement
Back to Top