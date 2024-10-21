October 21: Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Bengaluru Today

Heavy Rainfall Forces School Closures in Bangalore and Other Parts of Karnataka

Bangalore, October 21, 2024: Heavy rainfall has brought life to a standstill in Bangalore, forcing the closure of schools across the city and other parts of Karnataka. The district administration has declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centers, private, and aided primary and high schools as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bangalore is expected to experience continued rainfall over the next two days, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 26°C. The city's weather forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and occasional heavy thundershowers.

Yellow Alert Issued for 11 Districts in Karnataka

Apart from Bangalore, 11 districts in Karnataka have been placed under a yellow alert until October 21. These districts include:

Uttara Kannada

Udupi

Belagavi

Dharwad

Haveri

Gadag

Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru

Hassan

Kodagu

Chitradurga

Davangere

Tumakuru

Tamil Nadu Also Braces for Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is expected to receive heavy rainfall this week, particularly in 13 interior and delta districts. While no school holiday has been announced yet, districts like Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Trichy, and Madurai are likely to experience heavy rains today. Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts can expect light to heavy rains on October 24-25.

Schools Opt for Online Classes

Some private schools in Bangalore have opted to conduct online classes to minimize disruptions. Parents are advised to check with their school authorities for updates on class schedules and arrangements.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid traveling unless necessary. Stay tuned to local news and weather updates for the latest information on school closures and weather conditions.

