Trinamool Congress to protest against cancellation of school jobs on April 9

Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) will stage a protest demonstration against the recent order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs in West Bengal.

Trinamool has alleged that CPI(M) and the BJP have conspired to ensure the termination of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in different state-run schools.

Trinamool Congress’s state chief on Monday claimed that a mega protest rally will be organised in Kolkata on April 9 by the members of the students’ and young wings of the party.

He said that the rally will start at 3 p.m. at College Square in North Kolkata and will end at Esplanade in central Kolkata.

“On April 10, similar protest rallies will be conducted in every district of the state,” he said.

Political observers said that Trinamool has deliberately accused CPI(M) and BJP over the termination of the jobs, as direct protests would have gone against the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

Last week, SC’s division bench upheld an earlier order by the Calcutta High Court cancelling a total of 25,753 appointments made by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The opposition leaders have ridiculed the decision of Trinamool to protest, claiming that the ruling party is protesting against a Chief Minister whose rampant corruption has prompted first the Calcutta High Court and then the apex court to cancel the entire panel.

The apex court’s division bench last week also accepted the observation of the division bench of Calcutta High Court that the entire panel of 25,753 jobs had to be cancelled due to the failure of the state government and the commission to segregate the “genuine” candidates from the “tainted” candidates allegedly getting jobs paying money.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a meeting, also expressed doubts about some “game” behind the job cancellation order by the apex court.

