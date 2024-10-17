October 19: Holiday in Punjab for Prakash Purab of Guru Ramdas

Punjab Government Declares Local Holiday to Celebrate Prakash Purab of Guru Ramdas.

The Punjab government has announced a local holiday in Amritsar district on October 19, 2024, to celebrate the Prakash Purab of Guru Ramdas, the fourth Sikh Guru.

This holiday will be observed in all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions within the district on Saturday.

Guru Ramdas is revered for his significant contributions to Sikhism, particularly in organizing the structure of Sikh society. He is also credited with founding Amritsar, the sacred city housing the iconic Golden Temple, a central place of worship for Sikhs.

