Sonu Sood Faces Arrest Warrant in Fraud Case by Ludhiana Court

A court in Ludhiana, Punjab, has issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was signed by Ludhiana's judicial magistrate, Ramanpreet Kaur.

The case was filed by Rajesh Khanna, a lawyer from Ludhiana, who claims he was tricked into investing ₹10 lakh in a fake cryptocurrency called Rijika coin. Khanna says that Mohit Shukla, the main accused, convinced him to invest in the scam. The court had summoned Sonu Sood to appear and testify in the case, but he did not show up for the hearing.

As a result, the court issued the arrest warrant for Sonu Sood. The actor's failure to attend the hearing has led to this legal action, and now the next hearing is scheduled for February 10. It remains to be seen how Sonu Sood will respond to the warrant and what his role in the case will be.

Ludhiana’s Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The warrant was issued after Sonu Sood failed to appear in court to testify in a ₹10 lakh fraud case involving the fake Rijika coin. The case was filed by… pic.twitter.com/yZ5R3gk32p — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 6, 2025

This case has created a stir, as Sonu Sood is well-known for his charitable work and public image. The legal proceedings will be closely followed to see how this unfolds.