Holidays in Punjab: Government Announces Official List for March 2025

Residents of Punjab can mark their calendars as the state government has officially declared the public holidays for March 2025. These holidays coincide with major festivals, allowing people to celebrate without any disruptions to their daily routines.

Punjab Public Holidays in March 2025

March 14, Friday – Holi

Holi, the festival of colors, will be observed as a public holiday across Punjab. On this day, government offices, schools, colleges, and many private businesses will remain closed to enable people to celebrate with their families and communities.

March 31, Monday – Eid Ul Fitr

Eid Ul Fitr, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, will be a public holiday in Punjab. This festival holds immense religious and cultural significance for the Muslim community, bringing a time of joy, prayers, and communal gatherings.

Government Advisory

The Punjab government has urged residents to plan their schedules in advance, as government offices and institutions will remain closed on these days. Businesses and organizations are also encouraged to support employees observing these festivals by adjusting work schedules where possible.