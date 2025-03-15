March 23 Public holiday in Punjab for Martyrdom Day!

The Punjab state will be celebrating two public holidays this month, giving the residents a much-needed respite. The first holiday is on March 23, which is the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. But since the day is a Sunday, it is already a public holiday.

The second holiday has been announced on March 31, due to the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The holiday will lead to the shutdown of schools, colleges, offices, and other educational institutions throughout the state.

Interestingly, Eid-ul-Fitr is on a Monday and since March 30 is on a Sunday, the state will be having a government holiday for two consecutive days. The extended weekend will give the residents a chance to unwind, enjoy family and friends, and celebrate the festive day.

The Significance of Martyrdom Day

March 23 is the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru Martyrdom Day, which commemorates the memory of three freedom fighters who had laid down their lives for the independence of India. This day is a celebration of their patriotism and courage, and is a public holiday in Punjab.

The Celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is a very important event in the Islamic calendar. It signals the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, and is the time for feasting, gift-exchange, and celebration.

In Punjab, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated with tremendous gusto and zeal. Muslims throughout the state come together at mosques for special prayers, followed by celebrations and feasting with their families and friends.

The announcement of these public holidays is a commendable step, enabling residents to rest and refuel. The Martyrdom Day and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will now see the state of Punjab experiencing a time for contemplation, celebration, and merriment.

