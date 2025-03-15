Adivi Sesh Pays tribute to late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Says 'Your life changed mine'

Chennai, Mar 15 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic ‘Major’, has on the occasion of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s birth anniversary, penned a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to X to pay tribute to the late Major, who laid down his life fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Adivi Sesh wrote, “Your Life…Changed mine… …it Changed India. We remember you and honour you today on your birthday sir. Jai Hind #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan”

It may be recalled that director Sashi Kiran Tikka's film, 'Major’, featuring Adivi Sesh in the lead, was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also featured Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla among others.

The film, which emerged a superhit, came in for much critical acclaim, garnering praise not just from the public but also from stars.

Among those who praised the film when it released were actors Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubatti.

Vijay Deverakonda had praised the film, saying, "'Major The Film' -- a film filled with passion, love & sincerity. A man to look upto. A man we can all learn from. A true Idol. Definitely watch this one to know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep!"

Allu Arjun had tweeted, "Big congratulations to the entire team of 'Major The Film'. A very heart touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Impactful support by Prakash Raj ji , Revathi , Saieem Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala & all artistes. Mind blowing BSM by Sricharan Pakala."

Actor Rana Daggubatti too had tweeted about the film, saying it had been "very well done."

While Adivi Sesh was overwhelmed with the humbling words coming his way for his performance in ‘Major’, the most special words that came the star’s way were those from Major Sandeep’s parents who watched the film in Bangalore with Adivi.

In a touching gesture, the Major’s mother, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, wore the same saree she wore 23 years ago during her son’s pipping ceremony to the screening of the film on her son. She also wore the watch he gifted her for the screening.

