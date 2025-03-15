Shocker in Hyderabad: Acid attack on accountant in Saidabad temple

Tension prevailed in Saidabad on Friday after an unidentified man sprayed a chemical substance, suspected to be acid, on the accountant of Sri Bhulakshmi Ammavari Temple. The victim, Narsingh Rao, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a private hospital in Malakpet for treatment.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the police have filed a case and launched an investigation to track down the assailant, who fled the scene after committing the crime.

According to Saidabad police, Rao, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar Colony in Saidabad, had been working at the temple for several years. On Friday night, while he was working, a man wearing a surgical mask approached him and requested some rituals to be performed at the temple. The CCTV footage shows that as Rao was filing a receipt, the man sprayed the chemical substance on his head and quickly fled the temple. Several people, including a priest and children performing a Homam, witnessed the attack and rushed to help Rao.

Following the incident, devotees, along with local Hindu organizations and residents, staged a protest demanding immediate action against the accused.

To prevent any further disturbances, police have increased vigilance in the area.