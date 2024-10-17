UGC-NET 2024 results to be released tomorrow; official link here!

The wait is almost over for candidates who appeared for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-examination. The results are expected to be released tomorrow, October 18 as per the reports, and candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

How to check UGC-NET 2024 Results?

To download their scorecards, candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth. Here's how to check your results:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'Result' or 'Score Card' link

Enter your application number, roll number, and date of birth

Click 'Submit' to view your result

