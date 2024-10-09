October 10 - October 13: Holidays for banks in India!

Get ready for a mix of festivities and bank closures this October! Due to national holidays, regional festivals, and important events, banks across India will remain closed for up to 15 days this month. However, customers should not worry about online banking, as digital services are available even if the banks are closed anywhere.

This Week's Bank Holidays:

October 10: Durga Puja Celebrations

Banks in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal will take a break.

October 11: Dussehra and Ayudha Puja

Several states, including Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, will observe bank holidays.

October 12: Second Saturday and Dasara

Many cities, such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, will have bank closures.

October 13: Sunday Break

Banks nationwide will take a day off.

